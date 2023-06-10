scorecardresearch
Meta 'talking' to Oprah Winfrey, the Dalai Lama to explore its Twitter-like app

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) As people search for “sanely run” Twitter alternatives, Meta’s upcoming micro-blogging platform will use Instagram’s account system to automatically populate a user’s information.

Meta is in discussions with big celebrities to become early users of its Twitter alternative, like Oprah Winfrey, the Dalai Lama and DJ Slime, reports The Verge.

The new standalone app will be based on Instagram and integrate with ‘ActivityPub’, the decentralised social media protocol,Athe report noted.

The project was first named Project 92. Now, it is also known as ‘Threads’ and Meta employees were recently shown a preview of the app, which will be based on Instagram.

The Twitter-like app will “theoretically allow users of the new app to take their accounts and followers with them to other apps that support ActivityPub, including Mastodon”.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” according to Meta chief product officer Chris Cox.

During a companywide meeting, Cox reportedly said that the new app will be “our response to Twitter”.

The company’s goal for the app was “safety, ease of use, reliability” and making sure that creators have a “stable place to build and grow their audiences.”

In early March, Meta confirmed to Platformer that the company is “exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates”.

Agency News Desk
