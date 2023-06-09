scorecardresearch
Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 9 (IANS) Meta has started testing the short-video feature ‘Reels’ on Quest headset.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Meta’s broadcast channel on Friday, “We’re testing Reels on Quest.”

He also shared a video revealing how a Reel will look in virtual reality (VR).

Last week, Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset ‘Quest 3’ which will be launched later this year.

The 128GB headset starts at $499.99 and users will also get an additional storage option for extra space.

It features a next-generation Snapdragon chipset which delivers more than twice the graphical performance as the previous generation Snapdragon GPU in Quest 2.

“On Quest 3, our best-in-class Meta Reality technology lets you seamlessly blend your physical world with the virtual one,” the company said.

