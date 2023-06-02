scorecardresearch
Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) Meta has announced over 20 new titles for Quest VR headsets at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, in addition to the introduction of a $499 Quest 3 headset which will be launched later this year.

The games include Stranger Things VR, a new version of NFL Pro Era, Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire, Dungeons of Eternity, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, and more.

The company is collaborating with a number of game studios to bring a variety of games to the Quest platform. A VR version of SEGA’s classic 1999 arcade game Samba de Amigo is set to be released soon, according to TechCrunch.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice will let gamers become a vampire in Venice.

In the Stranger Things VR game, players will get to be evil and take on the role of Vecna. Racket Club is a racket sport that combines tennis and pickleball.

Meta’s announcement comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil its much-anticipated VR headset at next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

According to a new report, over 51 million VR headsets have been shipped worldwide in the past five years as Big Tech firms bet big on Metaverse and other augmented reality (AR)-VR technologies.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com, the installed base of VR headsets is likely to surge from 51 million to almost 100 million by 2024.

The global VR headset sales are expected to bring in $9.1 billion in revenue in 2023, or 13 per cent more than last year.

