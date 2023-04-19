scorecardresearch
Meta to slash around 4K high-skilled jobs this week: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 19 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly set to lay off another round of mass layoffs on Wednesday that will affect at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees, the media reported.

This week’s layoffs could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, according to a report in Vox, citing sources.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

In an internal memo seen by The Washington Post, Meta said that “the company will begin notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut”.

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies, the report mentioned.

“Facebook parent company Meta will announce details about new job cuts on Wednesday, part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs,” The Washington Post tweeted on Wednesday.

In March, Zuckerberg announced to sack an additional 10,000 employees via several job cut rounds in the coming months.

Zuckerberg said that overall, “we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired”.

The fresh cuts came just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.

Agency News Desk
