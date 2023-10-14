scorecardresearch
Meta's Horizon Worlds new feature lets you 'mute' people with foul language

Meta has started testing a new feature in its social virtual reality app Horizon Worlds, which will allow users to "mute" people with foul language.

San Francisco, Oct 14 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) has started testing a new feature in its social virtual reality (VR) app Horizon Worlds, which will allow users to “mute” people with foul language. The new feature called “mute assist” automatically mutes or lets users quickly mute people they don’t know who use profanity and potentially offensive words.

“Based on your selected comfort level — off, low, medium, or high — mute assist can either automatically mute expletives spoken by others or present a quick-access pop-up to the mute button,” Meta said in a blogpost.

According to the company, this feature will be limited to certain worlds during testing, including Venues, Bad Roommates, Bobber Bay, and Arena Clash, and it may not be accessible to everyone.

“Once the setting is configured, you can focus on having fun and building meaningful connections with less distractions,” the tech giant mentioned.

To turn on mute assist in Horizon Worlds, open Settings and then select Safety & Wellbeing. Now select mute assist and then select your preferred comfort level from off, low, medium, and high.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced to bring Horizon Worlds to the web and mobile in early access for some users. The company said it has started rolling out its first Meta Horizon world to mobile and web in early access, with more experiences to come.

In June, Meta lowered the minimum age for its Quest VR headsets from age 13 to 10, a move that saw criticism from several quarters, including US lawmakers.

5
