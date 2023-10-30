scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta’s Quest 3 now lets users extend battery life at the cost of VR quality

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) is rolling out a software update (v59) that will allow Quest 3 owners to extend their battery life at the cost of graphics quality.

“Meta Quest 3’s extended battery feature gives you more control over the tradeoff between active battery life and high performance,” Meta said in a blogpost.

According to the company, this feature is designed to help users decide whether they want to extend playtime or experience the best possible graphics.

Users can toggle this feature on and off from their power settings menu.

In addition to the new Battery Saver mode, the software update gives VR streamers the ability to keep track of their YouTube Live Chat in the headset, includes more reactions and stickers in a chat, adds legs to avatars in Horizon Home, and improves the Activities tab to find friend recommendations and join a game.

“With v59, we’re providing creators with early access to YouTube live chat, so you can seamlessly follow and respond to the fan conversation — even while fully immersed in the latest VR games and experiences,” Meta said.

In addition, the tech giant is rolling out an updated parental controls feature called Family Center, where parents can limit daily time for kids, enforce break times, and more within the Meta Quest mobile app.

Meanwhile, Meta has started testing a new feature in its social virtual reality (VR) app Horizon Worlds, which will allow users to “mute” people with foul language.

The new feature called “mute assist” automatically mutes or lets users quickly mute people they don’t know who use profanity and potentially offensive words.

–IANS

shs/arm

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
X posts with misinformation ineligible for revenue share: Musk
Next article
Apple India’s net profit up 76%, sales touched Rs 50K cr in FY23
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US