scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Meta's Threads loses steam, hovers around 10 mn users only

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has been in steady decline after peaking at around 50,000 daily active users globally on Android devices in early July and now stands at around 10 million.

According to the digital intelligence platform Similarweb, the numbers are less than a tenth of Twitter’s (now X) usership, reports TIME.

Over 10 million people joined the social media app within seven hours of its July 5 launch, according to the Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Threads became the most downloaded non-game app on its first day in a decade, as per the market intelligence data provider Sensor Tower, and surpassed 100 million users.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the users on Threads spend just 2.4 minutes a day on the app, down over 80 per cent from its early July peak.

Numerous celebrities and regular users have stopped posting on the app, and analysts believe it lacks cultural relevance and core communities to keep people engaged.

“When I open it, I see a lot of very generic content that seems to be coming from a team of brand managers or public figures,” Kevin Driscoll, associate professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia was quoted as saying.

“As opposed to what made Twitter feel exciting and compelling in its heyday, which was a more direct conversation and live responses to things that were unfolding,” he added.

Threads made it incredibly simple for new users to sign up when it first launched. Many users didn’t even need to create a new, separate account: they could simply import their Instagram information, and their Threads feed would fill up with familiar faces right away.

After the novelty factor ended, it became difficult to persuade people to open another app on their devices. It didn’t help that Threads began as a mobile-only app with no desktop counterpart, the report said.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced new features to Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button and more.

–IANS

shs/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: FIFA World Cup the 'best four weeks', says Australia captain Kerr
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: FIFA World Cup the 'best four weeks', says Australia captain Kerr

News

Adele reveals quitting coffee was harder, it gave her horrible migraines

News

Hailey Bieber has a girl's night out with BFFs, shares about her life 'lately'

News

Michael Cera recalls his casting as Allan in 'Barbie', says it was 'a very last minute'

Sports

Sports Minister hails rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh for obtaining Paris Olympic quota

Technology

Google Voice users can now manage incoming calls across individuals, groups

Sports

Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to title with penalties win on Nashville

Technology

Nissan recalls over 236K small cars over steering control issue

News

Jack Antonoff gets hitched to Margaret Qualley in a grand reception

News

Paris Hilton hits out at 'haters' in crowd who trolled her Tomorrowland DJ set

News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's are not on talking terms

News

Britney Spears says she feels disappointed, Sam Asghari's love for her was 'never real'

Health & Lifestyle

AR walkthrough before surgery can minimise anxiety in patients

Technology

Tesla data breach affects over 75K people, starts notifying workers

Feature

The week of seniors of the Indian screen

Sports

Avesh Khan might replace Arshdeep for 2nd T20I against Ireland, says Saba Karim

News

Anvesha shares lessons she learnt from Pankaj, Akshay: 'It is crucial to be kind, humble'

News

Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US