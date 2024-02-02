scorecardresearch
Meta's X rival Threads reaches more than 130 mn monthly users

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Instagram Threads has reached 130 million monthly active users, up 30 million from the last quarter, the company has announced.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that Threads is “growing steadily”.

“I’ll note that Threads now has more people actively using it today than it did during its initial launch peak. So that one’s I think on track to be a major success.,” he told analysts.

Threads had a record-breaking launch, reaching 100 million registered users within its first five days last July. But the interest faded over time.

Meta’s family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, were used by 3.19 billion people daily in the fourth quarter, up from the 3.14 billion.

The Family monthly active people figure was 3.98 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 6 per cent year-over-year.

Meta saw $40.1 billion in revenue in the quarter ending December 31. Net income was $14.02 billion. Revenue for the full-year 2023 was $134.90 billion.

“We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow,” said Zuckerberg. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse.”

Headcount was 67,317 as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 22 per cent year-over-year.

–IANS

na/

