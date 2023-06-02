scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Metaverse, Web3 market to reach $200 bn in India by 2035: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Metaverse and Web3 market opportunity in India is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of nearly 40 per cent, with the potential to become a $200 billion industry by 2035, a new report said on Friday.

Metaverse is projected to become a $13 trillion opportunity globally by 2030. It is estimated that about 8 per cent of the $160 trillion global GDP by 2030 will come from Web3 and Metaverse, according to the international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

“For India to realise its potential for a $200 billion Web3 and Metaverse industry by 2035, concerted action is needed by startups, investors, corporates, and the government,” said Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia.

The report also highlighted how India’s e-commerce penetration is set to grow, presenting an opportunity for Web3 and Metaverse technologies to enhance the retail and finance sectors.

The retail sector with 37 per cent and the financial services sector with 15 per cent will drive the Web3 and Metaverse adoption in India, said the report.

The report also added that India’s leadership in digital payments adoption could pave the way for the integration of fintech solutions in the Web3 ecosystem.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI-controlled drone 'kills' its human operator in simulated test in US
Next article
Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Balasore train accident: 12-member medical team, multiple ambulances from Bengal rushing to accident

Sports

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct with wrestlers: Congress, Trinamool ask PM Modi

Sports

French Open: Djokovic overcomes Davidovich Fokina challenge, advances to fourth round

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes leave for Berlin Games 2023

Sports

French Open: Sabalenka cruises into Round of 16 with win over Rakhimova

Sports

Barca coach Xavi continues to insist he wants Messi back

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League: India find redemption in 5-1 win against Belgium

News

Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots look to take home advantage

Sports

KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Sports

Pollard, Narine, Russell, Pooran among Trinbago Knight Riders' retentions for CPL 2023

News

Stalin recalls how Karunanidhi called Ilayaraaja ‘the sage of music’

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Tamil Nadu surfers dominate proceedings on Day 2

Sports

Uncapped Joylord Gumbie named in Zimbabwe squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

News

Makers of Malayalam action thriller 'Bazooka' release Mammootty's first look

News

Harrison Ford wanted Indiana Jones to look and feel like an old man in ‘Dial of Destiny’

Technology

AI-controlled drone 'kills' its human operator in simulated test in US

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US