MG Motor launches new EV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) British car manufacturer MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the new electric vehicle (EV) “SUV-ZS” with Autonomous Level 2 technology that offers 17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Priced at Rs 27.89 lakh, the new EV will provide a driving range of 461 km on a single charge with its 50.3kWh advanced prismatic battery, according to the company.

With ADAS technology, users will get an enhanced driving experience, providing assistance, control, and comfort in various driving situations.

“By offering a viable, attractive ownership experience, and an accessible electric SUV to Indian consumers, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition towards a zero-emission future and help boost the EV ecosystem in India,” Gaurav Gupta Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the ZS EV 8-layer hairpin motor delivers 176PS power and provides a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 8.5 seconds.

The EV comes with three driving modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport, for drive customisation as per driver requirements.

The 17 ADAS features come with three levels of sensitivity — low, medium and high, and three levels of warning – haptic, audio and visual to enhance the driving experience and safety of the passengers.

The new EV embodies the evolution of electric mobility, combining electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous capabilities.

It also comes bundled with iSMART next-gen technology that combines hardware, software, services, and applications to offer over 75 connected car features to make for smoother, more satisfying driving experiences.

–IANS

shs/prw