scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Micron Technology on Thursday announced to set up a new $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sanjay Mehrotra, the Indian-American President and CEO of Micron, in New York during his three-day state visit to the US.

Micron’s investment will be up to $825 million over the two phases of the project and will create up to 5,000 new direct Micron jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years.

Under the government’s ‘Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme,’ Micron will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Centre and incentives representing 20 per cent of the total project cost from Gujarat.

The combined investment over the course of two phases will be up to $2.75 billion.

Micron’s new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.

The prime minister had invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India and noted that the country can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

“We are excited about the steps India is taking to develop the local semiconductor ecosystem,” said Mehrotra.

“I am grateful to the Indian government and all of the officials involved that made this investment possible. Our new assembly and test location in India will enable Micron to expand our global manufacturing base and better serve our customers in India and around the world,” he added.

The phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Gujarat is expected to begin in 2023.

Phase 1, which will include 500,000 square feet of planned cleanroom space, will start to become operational in late 2024, and Micron will ramp capacity gradually over time in line with global demand trends.

Micron expects Phase 2 of the project, which would include construction of a facility similar in scale to Phase 1, to start towards the second half of the decade.

“Micron’s investment to set up assembly and test manufacturing in India will fundamentally transform India’s semiconductor landscape and generate tens of thousands of high-tech and construction jobs,” said IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“This investment will be a crucial building block in the country’s blossoming semiconductor ecosystem,” the minister added.

Micron will build and operate the assembly and test facility in accordance with the company’s sustainability goals and in line with local and global environmental commitments.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs
Next article
Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'
This May Also Interest You
News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Nawazuddin's ex wife Aaliya says 'divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati'

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

News

With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

‘Kerala Crime Files: Shiju Parayil Veedu, Neendakara’ release announced

News

After 45 years, Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin's band Shakti to release new studio album

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US