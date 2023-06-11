scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft announces AI Customer Commitments

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 11 (IANS) Microsoft has announced three AI Customer Commitments to assist its customers on their responsible AI journey.

First, the company will share what it is learning about developing and deploying AI responsibly and assist users in learning how to do the same, the company said in a blogpost.

“Microsoft has been on a responsible AI journey since 2017, harnessing the skills of nearly 350 engineers, lawyers and policy experts dedicated to implementing a robust governance process that guides the design, development and deployment of AI in safe, secure and transparent ways.”

Second, the tech giant is creating an ‘AI Assurance Program’ which will help users to make sure that the AI applications they deploy on the company’s platforms meet the legal and regulatory requirements for responsible AI.

Third, it will help customers as they responsibly implement their own AI systems.

Moreover, the company will create responsible AI programs for its partner ecosystem.

“Ultimately, we know that these commitments are only the start, and we will have to build on them as both the technology and regulatory conditions evolve,” Microsoft said.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Odisha women win Senior National Rugby 7s Championship
Next article
Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill, trust and safety services at risk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian study finds nutrient key to delay ageing, boost long & healthy life

News

Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios 'super excited' for his comeback

News

It pays to make propaganda films (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline is concerned she's on crystal meth

Technology

Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill, trust and safety services at risk

Sports

Odisha women win Senior National Rugby 7s Championship

News

Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'

News

Alec Baldwin steps out with cane after hip surgery

Technology

Study explains why women are underrepresented in high-paying jobs

Technology

Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generated false info

News

Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi

Sports

'Best coach in the world': Haaland hails Pep Guardiola after Champions League triumph

Health & Lifestyle

Even moderate alcohol intake can raise risk for over 60 diseases: Study

Technology

Samsung may launch 83-inch OLED TV in September

News

Bryan Cranston announced he will 'hit pause' on acting once he is 70

News

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

Technology

As SEC-Coinbase fight begins, it'll be Grewal vs Grewal in the courthouse

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US