Microsoft announces public preview of Windows 365 Switch

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that Windows 365 Switch is now available in public preview.

“Windows 365 Switch provides the ability to easily move between a Windows 365 Cloud PC and the local desktop using the same familiar keyboard commands, as well as a mouse-click or a swipe gesture,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

It enables a seamless experience from within Windows 11 via the Task view feature.

“Windows 365 will be required on the endpoint, after which all relevant elements will show up automatically inside the Task view feature,” the company added.

Task view can be found on the Windows Taskbar next to the Search button.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had rolled out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516’ to the Dev Channel, which included HDR background support and improvements to the screen casting experience.

With this update, the company also provided inline setup of a PC from within the Cast flyout in Quick Settings, with step-by-step guidance for users to enable.

Microsoft had also added support for voice access to work right when users start their PC.

Last month, the tech giant had released ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23511’ to the Dev Channel, which included Taskbar’s notifications changes and improvements for Windows Spotlight.

Also, with this update, if a camera streaming issue is detected, such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialogue will appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.

