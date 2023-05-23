scorecardresearch
Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Microsoft on Tuesday announced to bringcthe power of AI to Windows 11, unlocking a new era of productivity for customers and developers.

The tech giant at its annual ‘Build 2023′ conference introduced Windows Copilot, making Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralised AI assistance to help people easily take action and get things done.

“We are extending Bing Chat plugins to Windows, enabling developers to integrate their apps within Windows Copilot to better serve their customers and increase engagement on native Windows applications,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices at Microsoft.

The company also introduced new Hybrid AI loop to support AI development across platform, and across Azure to client with new silicon support from AMD, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

“We are introducing Dev Home designed to help every developer become more productive on Windows. We are also introducing new AI features and experiences in the Microsoft Store on Windows,” Panay added.

With Bing and ChatGPT plugins in Windows Copilot, people will not only have access to augmented AI capabilities and experiences, but “you as developers will also have new ways to reach and innovate for our shared customers”.

Windows Copilot will start to become available in preview for Windows 11 in June.

“Invoking Windows Copilot is familiar and easy – the button is front and centre on your taskbar – simple to find and use. Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programmes and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant,” Microsoft added.

“Just like you would with Bing Chat, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions from simple to complex,” the company informed.

It also announced a new home for developers on Windows called Dev Home.

Dev Home is a new experience in Windows 11, now available in preview, that gets you back in the zone and streamlines your workflow with features such as WinGet configuration for easier and faster setup, Dev Drive for enhanced filesystem performance and a new customizable dashboard to track all your workflows and tasks in one place.

Agency News Desk
