Microsoft introduces 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has introduced its new “Friends & Community Updates” channel for Xbox Insiders.

“Starting this week, all users in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings will be able to preview a new Friends & Community Updates channel on Home,” the company said in an Xbox blogpost on Monday.

When the users scroll down on Home they will be able to see a new channel called “Friends & Community Updates.”

In the new channel, users will be able to see achievements, game clips, screenshots and text posts from their friends, official clubs or games that they follow.

“As you test out this latest build, continue to file feedback and we’ll continue to make updates and roll out new builds,” it added.

Last month, the tech giant had stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the company had expanded the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to six more countries, which allows up to five friends and family members to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

–IANS

aj/shb/

FIFA withdraws Peru's hosting rights of U17 World Cup
Former World No.1 Muguruza to miss clay and grass swings
