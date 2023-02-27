scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 27 (IANS) Microsoft announced that it is launching its next-generation hybrid cloud platform “Azure Operator Nexus” for communication service providers.

The tech giant believes that modern network infrastructure will assist its telecommunications partners to improve and monetise their existing infrastructure while also lowering their overall cost of ownership, reports TechCrunch.

Azure Operator Nexus will allow these companies to run their carrier-grade workloads both on-premises and on Azure.

“AT&T made the decision to adopt Azure Operator Nexus platform over time with expectation to lower total cost of ownership, leverage the power of AI to simplify operations, improve time to market and focus on our core competency of building the world’s best 5G service,” said Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President, Network CTO, AT&T.

Microsoft’s EVP for Strategic Missions and Tech, Jason Zander, explained that the new hybrid cloud platform is a “combination of hardware, hardware acceleration, and the software that goes with it”.

“This is important, because Microsoft has a set of edge cloud hardware — but it’s not built for it. When you see vendors talking about using the same thing to run an IT workload as they are planning on running a telco network, it doesn’t work and it’s exactly why we’ve made this multi-year investment,” he added.

The tech giant is also launching Azure Operator Voicemail, a solution that enables operators to transfer their voicemail services to Azure as a fully managed service, as well as Azure Communications Gateway, a service that connects fixed and mobile networks to Teams.

The company will further launch two new “AIOps” services “Azure Operator Insights” and “Azure Operator Service Manager”.

“Operator Insights uses machine learning to help operators analyze the massive amounts of data they gather from their network operations and troubleshoot potential issues, while Service Manager helps operators generate insights about their network configurations,” the report said.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

News

Mollywood bids adieu as director Joseph Manu James' last rites performed

News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US