Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 3 (IANS) Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Game Pass’s new Friend Referral programme, which will let Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial.

However, the company said that the invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the free trial.

“The free trial comes with all the benefits of PC Game Pass, including new titles from Xbox Game Studios on day one, an EA Play membership, and you can check out the biggest PC and mobile games on PC from Riot Games,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“Link your Riot Games account and Xbox profile to unlock the greatest Agents, champions, little legends, XP boosts, and more in Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra,” it added.

Moreover, the tech giant said that the PC Game Pass will let users discover and play a curated library of hundreds of high-quality PC games from great developers around the world, including games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more.

Last month, Microsoft launched the PC Game Pass service in 40 new countries after previewing the service in these countries over the past two months.

The company announced the availability of PC Game Pass previews in these 40 new countries in February.

PC Game Pass is now officially available in countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, including Croatia, Iceland, Libya, Qatar and Ukraine.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

