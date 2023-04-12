scorecardresearch
Microsoft launches PC Game Pass in 40 new countries

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Microsoft has launched the PC Game Pass service in 40 new countries after previewing the service in these countries over the past two months.

The company announced the availability of PC Game Pass previews in these 40 new countries in February.

“In February, we brought a preview of PC Game Pass to 40 new countries for the first time ever. The response was incredible,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

“We’re happy to announce that beginning later today all players in these countries can join the PC Game Pass community,” it added.

Moreover, the company said that new members looking to join PC Game Pass can head to xbox.com/pcgamepass to learn more about local pricing as well as how to sign up.

With PC Game Pass, players will get immediate access to a library of hundreds of PC games on Windows, including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games like League of Legends and Valorant, according to the company.

PC Game Pass is now officially available in countries across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, including Croatia, Iceland, Libya, Qatar, and Ukraine.

With this expansion, 86 countries will now have access to Game Pass as Microsoft seeks to grow its subscription service beyond the console.

In India, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Pass service for PC in 2019 at a price of Rs 50 per month.

Last year, the tech giant dropped the price of the Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold membership in India.

