scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 10 (IANS) Microsoft has launched a new ‘voice chat’ feature to its AI-powered Bing Chat on the desktop, which will let users talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box. Currently, the voice chat feature supports five languages — English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin.

The company said it will add more languages soon. “We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat — How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Friday.

Moreover, the company said that Bing Chat also supports text-to-speech answers, which will respond to your questions in its own voice.

“Using voice input, ask Bing Chat — What’s the toughest tongue twister you know?” the company said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has again increased Bing Chat’s turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.

“Good news, we’ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day,” Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted.

Over the past couple of months, the company has gradually increased the chatbot’s limit to enhance its usability.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’
Next article
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Ashes series gives Josh Tongue an opportunity to continue to impress: Eoin Morgan

News

Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’

Sports

Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

There was more pace in the wicket on Day 2: Md Siraj

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

News

Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Taylor Swift rallies against Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at Chicago concert

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Technology

Why do sexually harassed people hesitate to report it?

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Technology

realme democratizes curved displays, breaks barriers for accessible premium phones

Sports

Golf: McKibbin wins maiden DP World Tour title with two-stroke win at European Open

Sports

Flame for Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games lit in Athens

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: India register 2-0 win over Mongolia in campaign opener

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US