Microsoft lays off 276 employees in new job cut round

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) Microsoft has laid off 276 employees, mostly in customer service, support and sales teams, in a new job cut round.

The fresh job cuts “go beyond the 10,000 global layoffs announced by Microsoft on January 18,” reports Geek Wire.

Microsoft laid off 276 employees in Washington State. The cuts will affect 210 workers in the company’s Bellevue and Redmond offices and 66 virtual staffers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

“Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,’ a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the spokesperson added.

Several posts on leading professional networking platform LinkedIn revealed job cuts that targeted customer support and sales jobs across teams.

In May, Microsoft slashed 158 jobs in Washington State which were not not part of the 10,000 announced earlier.

According to reports, more than 2,700 Seattle-area workers were affected by the layoffs announced earlier this year. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in January announced that the company will be “making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)”.

The tech giant had more than 220,000 employees (as reported earlier this year).

–IANS

na/shb

