Microsoft may bring feature to control RGB lighting on Windows 11

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Microsoft will reportedly bring a new feature to Windows 11, which will allow users to control RGB lighting.

Twitter user Albacore found that the latest Insider build of Windows 11 includes a hidden feature for controlling RGB components, reports Engadget.

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, the company has added lighting controls to the personalisation menu of the Windows 11 Settings application.

All of the RGB components, including external peripherals, are expected to be listed in the interface.

Users might be able to choose between the different effects and the speed at which they repeat.

The tech giant will likely include an option to match the users’ computer’s lighting with their Windows accent colour.

However, the company has still not officially announced this feature, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that Microsoft was planning to demonstrate its new Prometheus model to its core productivity applications such as Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

The company might make an announcement next month, highlighting how quickly it wants to reinvent search and its productivity apps through its OpenAI investments.

