scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 18 (IANS) Microsoft is no longer making new games for Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft’s game studio chief Matt Booty told Axios, “We’ve moved on to Gen 9,” referring to the current cycle of hardware.

Booty said that no internal teams are now working on games for the older generation consoles rather than the support for ongoing games like Minecraft.

He also pointed out that Xbox One Gen 8 users can play Gen 9 Microsoft games via the tech giant’s streaming cloud technology.

“That’s how we’re going to maintain support,” Booty said.

In April this year, the company had restricted users from running game emulations on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had introduced the Xbox Game Pass’s new Friend Referral programme, which lets Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial.

However, the invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the free trial.

–IANS

aj/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant
Next article
Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'
This May Also Interest You
News

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

Sports

Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)

News

Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

News

Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Health & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US