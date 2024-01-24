Microsoft now lets you easily control audio, video settings during Teams meeting

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Microsoft has announced new tools that will let users quickly control audio and video settings during a Teams meeting.

These new tools are part of an update available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview.

“Microsoft Teams Public Preview users can now quickly adjust audio and video settings during a Teams meeting,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

“Managing audio and video settings during meetings can be tricky and distracting. You can now easily access those settings and control key audio and video features, without having to navigate through multiple layers of settings,” it added.

Moreover, the company said that users can quickly access key AV features, with a single touch, from the Meeting toolbar, or access additional options on the side panel in a simple and straightforward way.

To use these features, users will need to click the downward arrow next to the ‘Camera’ button or the ‘Mic’ button on the Meeting toolbar during a meeting, and then click either the More video options link or the More audio options link at the bottom of the menu to open the side panel.

Users can also access those settings by clicking the More actions button on the Meeting toolbar, and then selecting either Audio settings or Video effects and settings, the company explained.

These new features should be rolled out to all Teams users in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started rolling out its AI-powered tool ‘Reading Coach’ as a standalone app, which provides learners with personalised reading practice.

This tool will be free to all users who have a Microsoft account.

