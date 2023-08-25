scorecardresearch
Microsoft Outlook users to now be visible in Google Calendar’s meeting attendees list

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 25 (IANS) Google has announced that Microsoft Outlook users will now display as organisers in Google Calendar when they invite a Calendar user to a meeting event.

Earlier, if a Microsoft Outlook user invited a Google Calendar user to a meeting event, the Outlook user’s display name would not appear at all in the list of meeting attendees on Calendar.

“Starting today, we’re updating this experience so that the Outlook user who organised the meeting is listed amongst the other meeting attendees in Calendar as the meeting organiser,” Google said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

This change is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Last month, the tech giant had rolled out improved meeting room suggestions in Google Calendar.

Google had also released a feature that helps users to set working locations in Calendar. With this option, users can set working locations in Calendar that “indicate where you’re working for specific portions of the day”.

This feature helps users to more accurately reflect their availability based on the physical location they set, which can change throughout the day.

