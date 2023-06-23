scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft planned to develop separate version of Xbox Cloud Gaming

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 23 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft was planning to develop a separate version of Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) that won’t be dependent on the premium Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

On Thursday, at the hearing regarding the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) versus Microsoft case, the FTC’s attorney disclosed that the tech giant had been developing a “dedicated xCloud SKU” last year, reports The Verge.

“Xbox would very much like to do it,” Sarah Bond, head of Xbox creator experience, had said in September last year.

The company’s decision has now been strangely modified in response to regulatory concerns about cloud gaming.

“We’ve continued to get more data about the success and the popularity of xCloud. We’ve gotten more clear on the costs related to it, and we have signed partnerships with others who provide those services,” said Bond.

This is a key part of the FTC versus Microsoft hearing because, according to the tech giant, xCloud is just a feature, not a specific market.

Microsoft’s claim that it’s only a function is undermined if it intended to provide access in a way similar to Google Stadia.

“We believe there is going to be 2 billion gamers in the world, and our goal is to reach every one of them,” Kareem Choudhry, head of cloud gaming at Microsoft, had said when the company first started talking about xCloud in 2018.

Meanwhile, in October 2022, Project Keystone, as Microsoft referred to it internally, was spotted on Xbox chief Phil Spencer’s shelf.

The device, which was supposed to be a dedicated Xbox streaming console, was delayed due to cost, according to a statement made by Spencer in November 2022.

Additionally, the tech giant previously stated that by the end of 2022, Xbox Cloud Gaming would support the users’ existing game library. However, that never happened, the report said.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AWS invests $100 mn to help customers build generative AI solutions
This May Also Interest You
Technology

AWS invests $100 mn to help customers build generative AI solutions

Sports

CLOSE-IN: First Test of Ashes 2023 establishes a Paradigm shift in Test Cricket (IANS column)

Technology

Apple Vision Pro may feature 'Travel Mode' for plane rides

Technology

YouTube to soon offer AI-powered dubbing tool

Health & Lifestyle

Israel detects 1st monkeypox case in 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Highest number of West Nile virus infections recorded in Europe: ECDC

Sports

Queen's Club C'ships: Alcaraz reaches quarters with win over Rinderknech

Sports

SAFF Championship: Maldives overcome Bhutan to make winning start, Lebanon beat Bangladesh

Sports

PHL: Rajasthan Patriots end league stage with win over Maharashtra Ironmen

Technology

US-based Applied Materials plans $400 mn investment in India

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Railways, Haryana pick up crucial wins in Group B

Sports

AFC Cup fixtures for Mohun Bagan Super Giant revealed

Sports

Nacho Fernandez signs new Real Madrid deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Hope, Pooran lead West Indies to thumping 101-run win over Nepal

Sports

India's Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

Sports

Indian team named for Asian Athletics Championships; focus on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Captain Scott Edwards leads Netherlands to five-wicket victory over USA

News

Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US