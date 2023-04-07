scorecardresearch
Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 7 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI’s DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

This feature will help you create images that don’t yet exist, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company said.

“If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a very specific visual for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

To use the feature, users need to simply navigate to the sidebar on the right side of their browser, and then tap on the Image Creator icon, enter their prompt, and then they will see four different image options to choose from.

After selecting the one that fits their needs, they can download it and add to their document or upload it to social media.

When using Image Creator in Microsoft Edge for the first time, they will need to enable it in the Edge sidebar by clicking the “+” icon and turning on the toggle key for Image Creator, the company explained.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started testing the new block feature with Edge testers in the Canary channel, allowing users to fully block web videos from automatically playing in the Edge browser.

“We have heard your requests for strict blocking of media autoplay, and we are excited to share it is now available! Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, Block, this allows you to stop all media on a site from automatically playing,” Microsoft said.

–IANS

