Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Microsoft has rolled out the Phone Link feature for iOS to all Windows 11 users with iMessage support in 39 languages across 85 markets globally.

This new feature will allow the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device, enabling users to easily connect with their contacts.

However, the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC.

Initially, the company has begun a gradual rollout of the Phone Link feature to its Windows 11 customers with all users enabled by mid-May.

According to the company, Phone Link for iOS, once enabled by Windows 11 users, will provide basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contact access.

“Once enabled by the Windows 11 customer, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take — all on your Windows 11 PC,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

To start using the new feature or to see if it’s enabled, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for “Phone Link”.

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted.

Phone Link has been available to Android users for some time.

