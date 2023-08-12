scorecardresearch
Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) After iOS and Android, Microsoft has now announced to shut down its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11.

While Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated, the support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023.

“Cortana in Outlook mobile will continue to be available. We understand this may affect the way you work, but there are new and exciting ways you can get help with your tasks, calendar, email, and more,” The company said in an update.

Cortana originally started as a digital assistant in Windows Phone, and was later integrated into Windows, with support for voice commands, reminders, and the ability to open applications.

However, Cortana struggled to compete with its rivals like Alexa or Google Assistant.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella admitted in 2019 that Cortana had fallen behind competitors.

Three years ago, Microsoft discontinued its Cortana apps for iOS and Android.

However, Microsoft said there are new features that are better than the Cortana experience.

“Voice access in Windows 11 is a new feature that lets you control your PC and write text using your voice. You can use voice commands to open and switch between apps, browse the web, and read and write emails,” said the company.

The new AI-powered Bing lets users ask complex questions and get concise answers from reliable sources on the web.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is a new feature that uses AI to turn your words into a powerful productivity tool. Copilot uses Microsoft 365 data — such as your calendar, emails, chats, documents, and meetings — to help users create, edit, share content, and more.

Available in preview for Windows 11 in June, Windows Copilot provides centralised AI assistance.

