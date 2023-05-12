scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft slashes more jobs in US, not part of earlier global layoffs

Microsoft is slashing 158 jobs in Washington State and the new layoffs are not part of the 10,000 announced by the tech company in January

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 12 (IANS) Microsoft is slashing 158 jobs in Washington State and the new layoffs are not part of the 10,000 announced by the tech company in January, the media reported.

According to a new filing with the state Employment Security Department (ESD) in the US, Microsoft is reducing 158 jobs in the Redmond area, reports Geek Wire.

“Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the report, more than 2,700 Seattle-area workers were affected by the layoffs announced earlier this year.

Microsoft had 221,000 employees as of June 30 (when it last reported headcount), an increase of 40,000 people or 22 per cent from the same time-frame the prior year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will not give any raise to salaried employees, including senior leaders, this year as global macroeconomic conditions continue to haunt Big Tech.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told employees in a memo, seen by The Verge, that only hourly workers will receive raises this year.

“We are clear that we are helping drive a major platform shift in this new era of AI, and doing so in a dynamic, competitive environment while also facing global macroeconomic uncertainties,” Nadella told employees.

“We must maintain a leadership position in our at-scale businesses of today, generating enough yield to invest and lead in the next wave, while staying on the frontiers of both performance and efficiency,” he added.

Microsoft will still offer salaried employees bonuses and stock awards, according to the report.

–IANS

na/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India to play Mongolia in Intercontinental Cup 2023 opener
Next article
Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury while shooting action sequence for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sleep apnoea may raise risk of long Covid: Study

News

Tanveer Bookwala on retelling classic tropes in ‘The Haunting’

News

Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury while shooting action sequence for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Sports

India to play Mongolia in Intercontinental Cup 2023 opener

News

Arti Singh: My character Chandra is like a female Chanakya

Sports

Wandile Gwavu appointed South Africa's white-ball fielding coach on full-time basis

News

Sushmita Sen: Just like Aarya, I can go to any extent for my two daughters

News

Uorfi Javed takes a dig at former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover over FIR against him

Sports

IPL 2023: Feel fortunate to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore from Day One, says Virat Kohli

Technology

Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi

News

When Bear Grylls met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News

Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

News

Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Technology

Noise posts solid growth of over 100%; closes FY23 with over INR 2000 crores revenue

Technology

Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country

News

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in 'Dahaad'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US