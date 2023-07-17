scorecardresearch
Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Microsoft and Sony have signed a “binding agreement” to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer tweeted on Sunday, “We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games.”

Also, Microsoft President Brad Smith posted, “From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers.”

Smith further mentioned that even after the company “cross the finish line for this deal’s approval”, it will remain focused on ensuring that Call of Duty “remains available on more platforms and for more consumers than ever before.”

Although the 10-year commitment for Call of Duty on PlayStation is not included in the announcement, Xbox’s head of global communications, Kari Perez, confirmed it to The Verge.

Perez also said that the deal is only for Call of Duty.

Keeping “all existing Activision console titles on Sony, including future versions in the Call of Duty franchise or any other current Activision franchise on Sony through December 31, 2027,” was Microsoft’s original deal offer to Sony in January 2022.

The conditions of the agreement have obviously altered since the initial offer, and the 10-year extension is only limited to Call of Duty, the report said.

In December last year, Microsoft had offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation, but Sony resisted.

