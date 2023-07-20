scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out artificial intelligence (AI)-powered makeup filters in the video conferencing platform ‘Teams.’

“Regardless of where they are working, employees want to stay engaged and feel empowered when collaborating with their colleagues,” the tech giant announced in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“The new Maybelline Beauty app in Microsoft Teams from Maybelline New York can help — allowing users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily from within a Teams meeting.”

The app’s virtual makeup looks allow users to try out different styles, giving them more ways to express themselves at work.

The Beauty app provides users with 12 unique looks.

Users can select from different digital makeup colours and blur effects, choose to view in preview and then “apply” a look of their choice.

“Initially available in preview mode, the Maybelline app will be released globally on a rolling basis starting today to Microsoft Teams enterprise customers,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had announced that Teams’ animated background feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel.

The animated backgrounds feature in Teams meetings allows users to replace an existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment.

It offers various options to enhance meeting experiences with creativity and personalisation based on what users want.

Users must be a member of the Teams Public Preview and use the Windows or macOS Teams client to use this feature.

The animated backgrounds are not available on low-end devices and require at least 8 GB RAM and a CPU with four logical processors.

Moreover, only pre-defined backgrounds from Microsoft are supported by the feature, and using video filters might slow down background animation if the user’s machine has a high workload.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts
Next article
Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'
This May Also Interest You
News

Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'

Technology

Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US