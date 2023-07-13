scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft testing AI hub for Windows 11 app store

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out the ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25905’ to the Insiders in the Canary Channel, which includes an AI Hub for the app store, and much more.

“Explore a new curated section in the Microsoft Store where we will promote the best AI experiences built by the developer community and Microsoft,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

According to the tech giant, AI Hub is a space where the company will educate customers on how to start and expand their AI journey, inspiring them to use AI in everyday ways to boost productivity, spark creativity and more.

“With the update of our colour font format to COLRv1, Windows is now able to display richer emoji with a 3D like appearance with support coming soon to some apps and browsers.”

Gradients are used in these emoji to provide the design style that users have been requesting.

Also, the company said that it has fixed an issue that was causing some challenges in getting the original Zune drivers to install in Windows 11 with this build in the Canary Channel.

So now it should be easier to use Zune on Windows 11.

“Over time, the fix will make its way through the Insider Channels and eventually to all Windows 11 customers,” it added.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Breaking barriers: realme's C Series pushes boundaries in accessible smartphone technology
Next article
Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk to enter retail market
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Swiggy acquires retail distribution company Lynk to enter retail market

Technology

Breaking barriers: realme's C Series pushes boundaries in accessible smartphone technology

Technology

Musk explores setting up Tesla supply chain ecosystem in India: Report

Sports

Football: Ex-Barcelona defender Marlon secures Fluminense return

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin fifer helps India take dominant position against West Indies

Technology

Insta's 'rage shake' feature also available in Threads

Technology

Global in-app spending hits record $67.5 bn, India largest market for Google Play

Technology

Mastodon experiences downtime due to maintenance

Sports

1st Test, Day 1: Athanaze falls for 47 as India reduce West Indies to 137/8 at Tea

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz sinks Rune, sets up semis clash against Medvedev

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur rallies past Rybakina to return to semis

Sports

WI vs IND: Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in his Test career, Kohli joins Tendulkar

Sports

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Sports

India make bright start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals national record again, misses final berth by a point

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to reach semifinals

Technology

Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin, Thakur, Jadeja among wickets as India reduce West Indies to 68/4 at lunch

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US