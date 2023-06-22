scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to build quantum supercomputers that can solve impactful problems

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Microsoft has announced its roadmap for building its own quantum supercomputer that can solve impactful problems that even the most powerful supercomputers cannot.

To build the quantum supercomputer, Microsoft said that it “will follow a similar path as classical supercomputers did in the 20th century. From vacuum tubes to transistors, to integrated circuits, advances in underlying technology will enable scale and impact”.

According to the company, quantum hardware will fall into one of the three categories of Quantum Computing Implementation Levels, which include Level 1 — Foundational (Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum); Level 2 — Resilient (reliable logical qubits); and Level 3 — Scale (Quantum supercomputers).

Presently, Microsoft has achieved the first milestone towards a quantum supercomputer.

“We can now create and control Majorana quasiparticles. With this achievement, we’re well on our way to engineering a new hardware-protected qubit. With it, we can then engineer reliable logical qubits to reach the Resilient Level and then progress to reach Scale,” Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Strategic Missions and Technologies, Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the tech giant said that a quantum supercomputer will be able to solve problems that are intractable on a classical computer and scale to solve the most complex problems facing our world. To do this, it must be both performant and reliable.

In addition, Microsoft announced Azure Quantum Elements, which combines high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology to accelerate scientific discovery, as well as Copilot for Azure Quantum, an artificial intelligence model that can assist scientists (and students) in creating quantum simulations and calculations.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera to be priced under Rs 20K
Next article
Meta Quest 2 & Pro getting multi-touch support for browser, higher clock speeds
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hyundai inks pact with Japanese culture content firm for EV sales

Technology

Meta Quest 2 & Pro getting multi-touch support for browser, higher clock speeds

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera to be priced under Rs 20K

Technology

US approves sale of lab-grown chicken in a landmark decision

News

Ethan Hawke gave daughter a 'real hard time' when she lied about losing her virginity

News

Zakir Khan to perform at Madison Square Garden: 'Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain'

News

Adnan Khan's character tries to get past his childhood trauma in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

News

'The Simpsons' Writer talks about his trips on the missing Titanic submarine

News

Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split

News

Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

Australia threatens to fine Musk's Twitter over rising online hate

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mind Games go on as Australian players celebrate at the pub where Warner punched Root

Sports

Pro League hockey: GB men stumble at the final hurdle, Belgium finish mini-tournament on a high

Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

Technology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US