Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

San Francisco, Dec 22 (IANS) Microsoft has announced to discontinue “Windows Mixed Reality” feature in an update to a list of deprecated Windows features.

Microsoft also added the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR to the list.

“Windows Mixed Reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. This deprecation includes the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and Steam VR Beta,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Microsoft first released Windows Mixed Reality in 2017 to combat with virtual reality rivals such as HTC and Oculus (now owned by Meta). It served as a gateway to games, apps, and other experiences within the VR space.

Microsoft has been reducing the size of its VR division over time.

The head of HoloLens, Alex Kipman, left last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Later, the company eliminated 10,000 jobs, which affected many workers involved in Microsoft’s mixed reality projects, such as the now-discontinued AltspaceVR app.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to its AI-powered chatbot Copilot, allowing you to create personalised songs with a simple prompt.

“Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/sha

