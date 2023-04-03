scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to launch cheaper Xbox expandable storage cards: Report

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 3 (IANS) Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch its new and cheaper Xbox expandable storage options from other manufacturers.

Earlier, a new Western Digital 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series S/X consoles was spotted on Best Buy which was priced at $179.99, reports The Verge.

The tech giant first introduced Xbox expandable storage cards with its Xbox Series S/X consoles almost three years ago.

The 1TB cards had a $219.99 price tag and were made exclusively by Seagate.

“While we’ve seen 512GB and 2TB options appear from Seagate, prices have stubbornly remained high, despite similar storage for PS5 consoles dropping significantly,” the report said.

It is essential that there be a second Xbox expandable storage manufacturer, as this should help to stabilise costs.

Moreover, it is still unclear when Western Digital’s new 1TB expansion card for Xbox will be available, the report added.

Last month, the tech giant had stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Indian startups with 'strong fundamentals' will survive: Vinod Khosla
Next article
Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop

Technology

Indian startups with 'strong fundamentals' will survive: Vinod Khosla

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases continue to surge in UP

News

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh picks up 'Indian Idol 13' trophy and Rs 25 lakh cheque

Sports

IPL 2023: We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on bowlers, says Kohli after RCB's win

Sports

IPL 2023: We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch, admits Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis power RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

Sports

Paddon wins APRC qualifier in Dunedin

Sports

Leicester City sack coach Rodgers after dropping into bottom three

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead RCB to comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that', says Samson on RR's record powerplay score

Sports

MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win

Sports

'Played the game with grace, flair and … passion': BCCI mourns demise of Salim Durani

Sports

Odisha to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

News

Celebrities refuse to pay Elon Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's magnificent 84 not out steers Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US