scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 20 (IANS) Microsoft has introduced a new naming taxonomy for hackers, in which they will be identified with names inspired by weather conditions.

As one of eight groups used by Microsoft to track cyber-attacks, hackers will now be named after weather events, which include — storms, typhoons, blizzards, sleet, sandstorm, tempest, tsunami, and flood.

“With the new taxonomy, we intend to bring better context to customers and security researchers that are already confronted with an overwhelming amount of threat intelligence data. It will offer a more organised, memorable, and easy way to reference adversary groups so that organisations can better prioritise threats and protect themselves,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The new taxonomy will include five key groups, including — nation-state actors, financially motivated actors, private sector offensive actors (PSOAs), influence operations, and groups still in development.

For instance, if a new cybersecurity threat is discovered or comes from an unknown source, Microsoft will give it the temporary name ‘Storm’ and a four-digit number.

Nation-state hackers will be given names based on a specific family of weather conditions, which will reveal where the groups are operating from, according to the company.

Moreover, financially driven hacking groups will be called ‘tempest’, PSOAs will be called ‘tsunamis’, and influence operations will be called ‘floods’.

“The naming approach we have used previously (Elements, Trees, Volcanoes, and DEVs) has been retired,” explains John Lambert, Microsoft’s CVP of threat intelligence.

“We have reassigned all existing threat actors to the new taxonomy, and going forward will be using the new threat actor names,” he added.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Main sasural nahi jaaongi' singer Pamela, widow of Yash Chopra, passes away at 74
Next article
IPL 2023: KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh as LSG maintain slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

News

Guy Ritchie sued for breach of contract over 'The Gentlemen'

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly superbug found in 40% of supermarket meat samples

Sports

IPL 2023: Manish Pandey's fifty in vain as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Sports

IPL 2023: I have told my captain, you can make me bowl anywhere, says LSG's Avesh Khan after last-over heroics

Technology

IIT Jodhpur study to boost driving comfort of EV two-wheelers

Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

Health & Lifestyle

TN records 521 fresh Covid cases, health dept on alert

News

'Campus Diaries' actor Rrajesh Yadav on the challenges of switching profession

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

News

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani: The more you read the script, the more you understand the character

News

Anshuman Jha shoots debut film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

News

George R R Martin didn’t want ‘GOT’ spinoff title not called ‘Dunk & Egg’

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US