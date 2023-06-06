scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to pay $20 mn fine over storing Xbox data for kids

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 6 (IANS) Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle charges that it violated children’s privacy by improperly collecting personal information from kids who signed up to its Xbox gaming system, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced.

The tech giant was charged with flouting the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting personal information from children who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents’ consent, and by illegally retaining children’s personal information.

“This action should make it abundantly clear that kids’ avatars, biometric data, and health information are not exempt from COPPA,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Microsoft will also be required to take steps to bolster privacy protections for child users of its Xbox system.

For example, the order will extend COPPA protections to third-party gaming publishers with whom Microsoft shares children’s data.

In addition, the order makes clear that avatars generated from a child’s image, and biometric and health information, are covered by the COPPA Rule when collected with other personal data.

The COPPA Rule requires online services and websites directed to children under 13 to notify parents about the personal information they collect and to obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting and using any personal information collected from children.

In addition to the monetary penalty, Microsoft will be required to inform parents who have not created a separate account for their child that doing so will provide additional privacy protections for their child by default.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kasauli Club hosts 101st 'Kasauli Week'
Next article
Apple watchOS 10 offers redesigned apps, new faces & more
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset, starts at $3,499

Technology

WWDC23: Everything that Apple launched as Vision Pro AR headset stole limelight

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro headset helps gaming company Unitys stock surge

Technology

US SEC sues Binance, its CEO over lying to regulators, mishandling funds

Technology

Apple watchOS 10 offers redesigned apps, new faces & more

Health & Lifestyle

Kasauli Club hosts 101st 'Kasauli Week'

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar Museum Biennale to open on Aug 7

Health & Lifestyle

Addressing mental, vision health next frontier: Indian-origin Apple Health VP

Health & Lifestyle

'Bengal Beyond Boundaries' in New Delhi from July 6

Technology

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, new high-end Macs

Technology

Apple takes on chip giants with M2 Ultra that support 192GB

Sports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind but will have his work cut out, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sports

From voluntary disclosure to strict action, BAI announces steps to stop age Fudging

News

Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya as winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2

Sports

Rowllin Borges back in the national camp, aiming for a place in Asian Cup next year

Sports

Golf: McKibbin wins maiden DP World Tour title with two-stroke win at European Open

Sports

WTC Final: Will see how we can incorporate inputs from conversations with Pujara, says Dravid

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US