Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Microsoft has begun informing consumers and enterprise clients that the Windows Mail and Calendar apps will be retired in 2024, and they should begin testing the new Outlook app.

“Beginning in 2024, new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application free for all to use. The Mail and Calendar applications will continue to be available via download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Originally developed for Windows 10, Windows Mail and Calendar are built-in Windows applications that provide an easy-to-use interface for retrieving email and scheduling events, tasks, and appointments.

To test the new Outlook app, click the toggle in the upper right-hand corner of Windows Mail to have it automatically install and import your settings from the Mail app.

Moreover, the company said users will get to write better emails with advanced AI built into the new Outlook for Windows, helping them write impactful, clearer, mistake-free messages.

Users will get the new Outlook app for free as no subscription will be needed, according to the company.

The new app will also help remind users to follow up on important conversations.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced the pricing for its AI-infused Copilot for Microsoft 365, which will cost $30 per user per month for business accounts.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Copilot is built on the company’s trusted and comprehensive approach to enterprise-grade security, privacy, identity, compliance and responsible AI, making it enterprise-ready.

–IANS

shs/prw