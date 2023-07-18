scorecardresearch
Microsoft to replace Xbox 'Live Gold' with 'Game Pass Core' plan on Sep 14

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has confirmed that it will replace ‘Xbox Live Gold’ subscription with ‘Xbox Game Pass Core’ plan on September 14.

“Introducing Xbox Game Pass Core, featuring online console multiplayer, a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games, exclusive deals, and more,” the company said in the new subscription’s page.

While the new subscription will provide a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games, the Live Gold plan only offers two games per month.

The company further mentioned that the Game Pass Core will cost the same as the Live Gold subscription.

This means that users have to pay Rs 349 per month to subscribe to the plan.

Moreover, “existing Xbox Live Gold members will automatically get Game Pass Core when it arrives,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, the company had announced that it will “end” the ‘Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family’ preview program on August 15.

“On August 15, 2023, the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program will end as we review what we’ve learned over the past several months and investigate how to build an offer which we can launch worldwide,” the company had said.

Primary account holders will now no longer be able to add new members to their shared membership.

Moreover, starting August 15, the tech giant will send Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes as a thank-you for participating in the preview program to both Primary and Secondary members.

This preview program allows users to add up to four friends and family members, whether they live under the same roof or not.

Each person uses their own account and Xbox profile to save their games, track their achievements and receive personalised recommendations.

