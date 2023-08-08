scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to soon bring third-party browser support for AI-powered Bing

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that users will soon be able to experience the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile.

“With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” the tech giant said in a Microsoft Bing blogpost on Monday.

“This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarised answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people.”

While users will be able to use AI Bing in their preferred browser, the company advised using Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser.

“With Edge, you’ll unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser.”

The tech giant first launched the AI-powered Bing in February this year. Since then, there have been over 1 billion chats and more than 750 million images generated using the service. “As excited as we are by the progress from these first six months, we’re even more excited by what’s to come in the next six months!,” the company said.

Last month, the company had launched a ‘voice chat’ feature for Bing Chat on the desktop, which allows users to talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box. The voice chat feature currently supports five languages — English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin – with more languages coming soon.

–IANS

aj/svn

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTuber MrBeast faces $100 mn lawsuit from ghost kitchen partner
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTuber MrBeast faces $100 mn lawsuit from ghost kitchen partner

Sports

PSG sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

Sports

Canadian Open: Pliskova overcomes Zhu Lin, sets up second round clash with Swiatek

Technology

X working on feature to sort posts on profiles

Sports

'Sher-E-Punjab T20' will get bigger, says PCA Secretary Dilsher Khanna

Sports

La Liga: Giuliano Simeone suffers double leg fracture in friendly game

Sports

Kaif salutes blind cricketers as India eye history in IBSA World Games in Birmingham on debut

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India survive pressure to prevail 3-2 over Korea in key clash

Technology

CryptoRom scammers add ChatGPT-like AI chat tool to trick users: Report

Sports

Women's World Cup: England survive penalty shootout, co-host Australia advance (roundup)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Technology

Elon Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US