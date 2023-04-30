scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to stop making its mice, keyboards, webcams

Microsoft will no longer manufacture mice, keyboards, and webcams, instead, it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 30 (IANS) Microsoft has said that it will no longer manufacture mice, keyboards, and webcams under the Microsoft brand, instead, it will develop Surface-branded PC accessories, which include mice, keyboards, pens, and more, the media reported.

According to The Verge, the move ends the legacy of Microsoft-branded PC hardware launched in 1983 with Word and Notepad bundled together.

“Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand,” says Dan Laycock, senior communications manager at Microsoft, was quoted as saying.

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last,” it added.

Moreover, the report stated that the Surface family of accessories will include several great keyboards and mice, but they will be more expensive than Microsoft-branded alternatives.

However, it is unclear whether Microsoft will introduce more budget-friendly Surface accessories or shift entirely to more premium accessories.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reported $52.9 billion in sales, up 7 per cent with net income at $18.3 billion, which increased 9 per cent (year-on-year) in its quarter that ended March 31.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT has become a rage worldwide, which has the capabilities to transform many industries.

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

However, sales in the ‘More Personal Computing’ segment were $13.3 billion and decreased 9 per cent and Windows OEM revenue decreased 28 per cent.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs
Next article
IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar
This May Also Interest You
News

Jojo Siwa's puppy gets tragically killed in accident

Sports

IPL 2023: Team management plays major role in keeping everyone in a very good space, says Vijay Shankar

Technology

Google to let users add emoji reactions to comments in Docs

News

Katy Perry to be temporarily replaced by 'big-time' star on 'American Idol'

News

Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

News

Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Sports

'We've got great belief in the group,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Sports

Ten-time National champ Hemanth Muddappa begins 2023 in style with a double

Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

News

Ayush Shrivastava auditioned for some other role in ‘Chamak’ but bagged a different one

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US