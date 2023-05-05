scorecardresearch
Microsoft updates Photos app in Windows 11 with new features

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 5 (IANS) Microsoft has started rolling out an update to the Photos app in Windows 11 which includes a broad set of new features, improvements, and fixes based on feedback.

The update is rolling out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

The Photos app in Windows 11 allows users to view, organise, and share photos from their PC, OneDrive, and iCloud.

With this update, Microsoft has introduced features like slideshow experience, timeline scrollbar, and spot fix.

With the slideshow experience, users can now relive their memories and view photos in a slideshow format, complete with transitions, animations, and 25 original music soundtracks to choose from.

According to the company, this was the top requested feature by the community since launching the new Photos app in Windows 11.

Moreover, the tech giant introduced the timeline scrollbar feature to the All Photos, OneDrive, and iCloud Photos gallery views which groups photos by year and month.

With the scrollbar, users can now easily jump to any point in time and find the photos they want.

Now, users can use the spot fix feature to remove blemishes or unwanted areas from their photos.

In other improvements, the company has fixed an issue where audio in video files was muted by default.

The app now plays audio by default and persists user settings across videos.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out the Phone Link feature for iOS to all Windows 11 users with iMessage support in 39 languages across 85 markets globally.

This new feature will allow the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device, enabling users to easily connect with their contacts.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Homegrown edtech startup Teachmint lays off over 70 employees
