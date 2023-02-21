scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft working on new version of Teams

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) Microsoft will reportedly launch a new version of “Microsoft Teams” next month, to improve its system resource usage on PCs and laptops.

According to the sources familiar with the company’s plans, Microsoft is testing the new Teams client, with plans to release a preview to users in March, reports The Verge.

The tech giant has been working on this new Teams client for years and calling it Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1, internally.

The new application is expected to consume 50 per cent less memory, put less strain on the CPU less and result in better battery life on laptops.

It is also likely to address many of the criticisms and complaints regarding Teams’ performance, and will also include a toggle for users to switch back to the existing app if they want to, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced new features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected — whether it’s one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Tennis: Home favourite Monteiro takes out Dominic Thiem in Rio Open
Next article
YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Sports

Napoli ease past Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League

Sports

Barcagate payment to referee scandal continues to grow in Spain

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa hammer Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot

Sports

Former Watford and Valencia boss Gracia takes over at Leeds

Technology

Twitter to open source its algorithm next week: Musk

Technology

Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI

Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US