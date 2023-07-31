scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long

By Agency News Desk
MIND diet won’t improve your memory
Nutrition concept for MIND diet. Assortment of healthy food ingredients for cooking _ Hand drawn illustration

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The MIND diet, a brain-healthy diet that focuses on plant-based foods like whole grains, green leafy vegetables, fruits, and nuts, only has a short-term impact on enhancing your memory and other cognitive abilities which are not last-longing, new research has revealed.

Results from the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed that within a three-year period, there was no significant statistical difference in change in cognition for participants in the MIND diet group compared to the usual diet control group.

“The benefits within the new study’s three-year clinical trial weren’t as impressive as we’ve seen with the MIND diet observational studies in the past, but there were improvements in cognition in the short-term, consistent with the longer-term observational data,” said lead study author Lisa Barnes, associate director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Rush University Medical Center in the US.

Both study groups were coached to reduce calories by 250 kilocalories per day. But there was a significant improvement during the first two years of the study.

“What we saw was improvement in cognition in both groups, but the MIND diet intervention group had a slightly better improvement in cognition, although not significantly better,” Barnes added.

Both groups lost approximately 5 kg over three years, suggesting that it could have been weight loss that benefited cognition in this trial, she mentioned. The MIND diet has been ranked among the top five diets by the US News & World Report annually for the last six years.

The latest trial of the MIND diet enrolled 604 people who were overweight and had a suboptimal diet and a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. The trial compared two different diet interventions, both of which included dietary counseling with mild calorie restriction of 250 calories per day for weight loss. “The good news is that this helped all participants improve on average, but unfortunately hindered the ability to detect significant differences between the two groups in this relatively short period of time,” said Barnes.

The MIND diet has 14 dietary components, including nine “brain-healthy food groups” – such as chicken and fish, green leafy vegetables and berries, and nuts – and five unhealthy groups: red meat, butter and stick margarine, full fat cheese, pastries and sweets, and fried foods.

–IANS

na/vd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'
Next article
Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Sports

Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November

News

Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

Sports

Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

Technology

Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue playing, says James Anderson

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Technology

Ethereum founder relishes 'Ghevar', 'Masala Dosa' in India

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US