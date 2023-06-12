scorecardresearch
Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The online searches for Mixed Reality (MR) skyrocketed 1,130 per cent globally on Google after Apple unveiled its MR headset Vision Pro last week, a report showed on Monday.

Analysis of Google search data revealed that online interest for ‘VR’ rocketed 300 per cent on June 5 as Apple unveiled its new $3,499 MR headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California, the US, according to Digital-adoption.com.

Searches for ‘VR,’ ‘mixed reality,’ and ‘augmented reality’ soared 300 per cent, 1,130 per cent, and 545 per cent after Apple announced its Vision Pro headset.

“There has been a massive surge in AI interest this year. Apple’s announcement of Vision Pro has captured audiences at the right time, when new AI technologies, like ChatGPT, have become accessible to almost anyone,” a spokesperson from Digital-adoption.com commented.

Apple’s announcement comes when online interest in AI, or artificial intelligence, is at its highest point in history.

Google Trends data revealed a 619 per cent increase in ‘AI’ searches since 2004.

This year has been a breakout year for AI, as search volume has more than doubled from 17 million in January to 42 million in May.

This is partly due to the rapid growth and adoption of accessible technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard, the report said.

The new technology is described as a step in the “era of spatial computing,” where “digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space.”

Apple’s announcement has also caused spikes in users searching to ‘Buy Apple stock,’ which increased 1,482 per cent worldwide in the last seven days, the report said.

With two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system, according to the company.

Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, that helps users stay connected with those around them.

When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent — letting the user see them while also displaying the user’s eyes.

