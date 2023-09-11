scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

MobiKwik launches 'Lens' for users to help with financial wellness

Digital banking platform MobiKwik on Monday launched "Lens" -- a financial product that will empower users with knowledge of their money and aid in financial wellness

By Agency News Desk

Digital banking platform MobiKwik on Monday launched “Lens” — a financial product that will empower users with knowledge of their money and aid in financial wellness. Lens leverages Account Aggregator framework helps users share data across financial institutions securely and efficiently. It uses advanced technology and data science to make complex financial data, digestible and actionable, according to the company.

“Our research showed that it’s difficult for individuals to monitor their financial inflows, outflows, and transactions at a granular level. Lens empowers informed decision-making, enabling users to make proactive choices about their finances,” Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, said in a statement.

With Lens, users can effortlessly download their bank statements, and better understand their upcoming bills recurring payments and expenses to better budget their monthly spending.

Moreover, the product comes with an interesting feature called ‘Highlights’ which prompts for user’s attention at the right time.

For example, if there is a refund a user is expecting from an apparel retailer, MobiKwik Lens will highlight that the refund has been credited to the account, the company explained.

Similarly, any unusual deductions like overdraft fees get highlighted immediately. It will tell how expenses are increasing or decreasing over a period of week, month, and year.

MobiKwik, recently, became the first fintech in the country to post PAT positive in Q1 of FY23-24, recording 181 per cent (year-over-year) growth.

33
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taika Waititi says he has ‘twisted the truth’ in ‘Next Goal Wins’
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts a backless satin dress; PriyAnkit fans says, ‘Ankit ki hot bandi’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US