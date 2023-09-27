scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Mobile phone exports from India cross Rs 45,000 cr in April-Aug period, Apple leads

In a fillip to ‘Make in India’ initiative, India saw mobile phones exports worth $5.5 billion (over Rs 45,000 crore) in the April-August period in the ongoing fiscal year

By Agency News Desk
Mobile phone exports from India cross Rs 45,000 cr in April-Aug Mobile phone exports from India cross Rs 45000 cr _ pic courtesy news agency
Mobile phone exports from India cross Rs 45000 cr _ pic courtesy news agency

In a fillip to ‘Make in India’ initiative, India saw mobile phones exports worth $5.5 billion (over Rs 45,000 crore) in the April-August period in the ongoing fiscal year (FY24), government and industry data showed on Wednesday. As per the estimates by the Department of Commerce and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), accessed by IANS, the April-August period saw mobile phone exports worth $5.5 billion, against $3 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore) in the same period in FY22-23.

According to industry sources, Apple led the India-made phone exports in the April-August period, surpassing more than 50 per cent of the total estimated figure for the first time, followed by Samsung.

In the June quarter, Apple shipped nearly 50 per cent of the country’s total 12 million smartphone shipments, as compared to Samsung’s 45 per cent export, sources told IANS.

This is the first time Apple has surpassed its South Korean counterpart Samsung in smartphone export volumes from the country, as it saw robust iPhone 15 series sales and demand which was over 100 per cent (or 2 times) as compared to last year. India is set to cross Rs 1,20,000 crore in mobile phone exports in the current fiscal year, with Apple leading the market with more than 50 per cent in FY24.

Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are also set to garner 7 per cent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market this year, according to latest data. Apple iPhone shipments grew 68 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of this year in the country.

In the first half, Apple secured a 6 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market and dominated the super-premium smartphone segment (priced between Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) with a robust 63 per cent market share, according to market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

For the first time, Apple sold India-made iPhone 15 and 15 Plus on the first day of its global sales, with exporting those units to a few other markets as well. There are estimates that the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter, which heralds the massive festive season in India, will hover around 65 per cent, driven by an increased ‘Make in India’ initiative.

404
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sukhmani Sadana starts shooting for ‘Tanaav’ season 2 in Kashmir
Next article
Asian Games: Mesmerising Sift Kaur Samra wins first rifle gold for India with world record
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US