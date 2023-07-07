scorecardresearch
More important fight is between Threads & Twitter: Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuck cage fight

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Ace Indian-origin venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has said that he has no idea who will win the much-anticipated cage fight (also dubbed as the fight of the century) between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but according to him, the more important fight will play out between Twitter and Threads.

When asked which social media mogul would win the cage fight, Khosla told Moneycontrol, “I don’t know about that, but the more important fight is between Threads and Twitter. I think that will be the determinant of the winner”.

According to him, whoever wins the showdown between Twitter and Threads will be the real winner of the Musk-Zuck fight. Moreover, when asked about if he had joined Threads or planned to quit Twitter, the venture capitalist said, “I’m not going to leave Twitter but I will probably join Threads too”.

“They are great learning platforms for me. I learn a lot from those threads,” he added.

Vinod Khosla currently has over half a million followers on Twitter. After Meta launched Twitter-rival ‘Threads’, Zuckerberg and Musk started an online battle before their anticipated cage fight. Meta launched its ‘Threads’ application on Wednesday for Android and iOS users in 100 countries, which aims to challenge Twitter. This release comes at a time when numerous individuals are actively seeking alternatives to Twitter, hoping to escape Musk’s raucous control over the platform ever since his acquisition of it for a staggering $44 billion last year.

