scorecardresearch
HomeWorldTechnology

Most Indian employees optimistic about AI boosting productivity: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Most employees in India believe artificial intelligence (AI) will open new opportunities to enjoy work and make their jobs easier and more interesting, a new report said on Friday.

According to the HP Work Relationship Index report ‘Growing and Mature Economies (GME)’, in India, 71% of knowledge workers anticipate that AI will enable them to delegate repetitive tasks, freeing them to focus on more productive work.

A significant 77% believe AI will open new opportunities to derive enjoyment from their work, a sentiment shared by only 45% of mature economies.

The report included over 15,000 participants spread across 12 countries like the US, the UK, Japan, France, Germany, and Canada, including 1,300 respondents from India.

According to the report, Indian knowledge workers emerged as the happiest globally, with 50% reporting a healthy relationship with work.

“This nearly doubles the level of satisfaction experienced by their counterparts in mature economies, which stands at 21% overall,” the report said.

“Notably, knowledge workers in growing economies, including India, demonstrate a remarkable twofold increase in the likelihood of experiencing a healthy relationship with work when compared to their peers in mature economies,” it added.

Moreover, the report noted that 68% of knowledge workers in growing economies, including India, believe their work relationships will experience improvement in the next 12 months, contrasting with the 36 per cent reported in mature economies.

AI emerged as a key driver of optimism, with 76% of knowledge workers in growing economies expressing that AI will make their jobs easier, compared to 48% in mature economies.

Additionally, 75% in growing economies foresee AI adding interest to their jobs, as opposed to 44% in mature economies.

–IANS/shs/vd

Previous article
2nd Test: Jaiswal eyes double hundred on Day 2; says Dravid, Rohit gave him confidence to go for a big score
Next article
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US