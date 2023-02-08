scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone which features a 6.5-inch display.

The new ‘moto e13’ comes in two variants – 2GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB – which cost Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively, the company said in a statement.

It will be available in three colours – Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White – and will go on sale starting February 15, on Flipkart and motorola.in.

The new smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T606 octa core processor and comes with a 5000mAh battery that is said to last over 36 hours.

It also features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and provides users a “multidimensional audio-visual experience” with Dolby Atmos audio.

“With moto e13, you have no more worries about having the right connections. You get support for dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) – a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology,” the company said.

The device comes with a 13MP artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera system, featuring ‘Auto Smile Capture’ which recognises when everyone in the frame is smiling and clicks a picture, and ‘Face Beauty’ and “Portrait mode” to enhance the photos automatically.

Moreover, it comes with a 5MP front camera, and is 8.47 mm thin and weighs 179.5g.

“With today’s moto e13 launch, we’re incredibly excited to announce that the device will be the first to support Kangri and Kuvi, endangered indigenous languages from regions in India. Kuvi and Kangri will make up the third phase of our endangered indigenous languages digital inclusion initiative,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot launches his clothing brand while in show
Next article
India highest attacked country by hackers in Asia in 2022
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US